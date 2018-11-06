Will Muschamp puts questions of Josh Belk’s Clemson visit to bed

When Will Muschamp was first asked about his four-star freshman Josh Belk visiting Clemson while the Gamecocks were on the road at Ole Miss, he had a short answer.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Muschamp said Sunday night.
He got asked about it again Tuesday and did know about it, dealing with it quickly and concisely.
“Josh and I had a conversation,” Muschamp said. “We’re fine. We’re moving on.”
Belk was spotted by a TV reporter and fans after Clemson’s game Saturday. He wasn’t on USC’s travel roster and went to Death Valley to see old friends, as his college career started in orange before a transfer saga this offseason.
After the news and video picked up social media traction, Belk tweeted out a simple explanation, assuaging some of the questions fans had.
“Good seeing my boys that I went in with, but on the other hand good #gamecock win,” Belk wrote. “Back to business #spursup.”
Players not on the travel roster don’t have any expectations for what they need to be doing on Saturdays. Muschamp noted some go home, but the coaches don’t have any policies on what they should do.
Belk played in USC’s first two games against Coastal Carolina and Georgia. Then he hurt his ankle and has not played or made the gameday dress roster in weeks. He’s been working to improve his conditioning, as he came in at 359 pounds.
Belk was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 102 in the final 247Sports Composite rankings for 2018, seventh among defensive tackles and second in the state. South Carolina was recruiting him hard through 2016 before he committed to the Tigers in late January of 2017.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman finished his senior season with 116 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, seven caused fumbles, a recovered fumble and a pass deflection. He was a U.S. Army All-American.
He committed to USC in June and was ruled eligible just before the season opener. Muschamp praised Belk’s progress late last month.
