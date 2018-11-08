USC QB Jake Bentley: This trip to the Swamp is different

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley recalls his first trip to play Florida and what's different this time.
By
Up Next
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley recalls his first trip to play Florida and what's different this time.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

Will Muschamp says versatile key pass rusher ‘hopeful at best’ to play vs Florida

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 08, 2018 07:14 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp didn’t want to use the word “doubtful” to describe the status of key pass rusher Bryson Allen Williams, preferring the word “hopeful.”

Still, the implication was it’s a long shot for him to play against the Gators at best.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp updated his team’s injury report heading into the trip to Gainesville. Muschamp also said defensive end Aaron Sterling was battling a knee injury.

Other players Muschamp mentioned included:

Rico Dowdle is not yet at full speed, but fellow tailbacks Ty’Son Williams and A.J. Turner will play

▪ Offensive linemane Dennis Daley and Malik Young will play

Opening day starting safety J.T. Ibe could return as soon as the Chattanooga game next week

USC football coach Will Muschamp says the Gamecocks will be prepared for all situations no matter the Florida quarterback.

By

  Comments  