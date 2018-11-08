Will Muschamp says versatile key pass rusher ‘hopeful at best’ to play vs Florida

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp didn’t want to use the word “doubtful” to describe the status of key pass rusher Bryson Allen Williams, preferring the word “hopeful.”
Still, the implication was it’s a long shot for him to play against the Gators at best.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp updated his team’s injury report heading into the trip to Gainesville. Muschamp also said defensive end Aaron Sterling was battling a knee injury.
Other players Muschamp mentioned included:
▪ Rico Dowdle is not yet at full speed, but fellow tailbacks Ty’Son Williams and A.J. Turner will play
▪ Offensive linemane Dennis Daley and Malik Young will play
▪ Opening day starting safety J.T. Ibe could return as soon as the Chattanooga game next week
