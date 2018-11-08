Did Ole Miss field factor in to Gamecocks injuries? Will Muschamp gives his thoughts

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp wouldn’t go so far as to blame the field at Ole Miss for a slew of injuries that hammered his team in Oxford.
But he didn’t say it wasn’t a factor.
Muschamp was faced with the question on his weekly call-in show, and he said there was a range of factors. But a field that host Todd Ellis called “chopped up,” didn’t help.
“The playing field wasn’t the best, I will say that,” Muschamp said.
But it wasn’t the only factor there.
“Just some unusual things at first,” Muschamp said. “Javon Charleston gets rolled up on the sideline. He has a mid-foot sprain, which is a Lisfranc injury, which is a very unusual injury. He had surgery (Thursday), which went extremely well. (Jamyest Williams) was struggling with the shoulder all year. A couple ankles here and there. Just some guys banged up. This part of the season is part of that.
“At the end of the day, it’s unfortunate.”
Charleston and fellow safety Jamyest Williams were both lost for the season.
Tailback Rico Dowdle hurt his ankle and is questionable for this week against Florida. Fellow runner Ty’Son Williams broke his hand. Defensive lineman Aaron Sterling hurt his knee, while linebacker/Buck Bryson Allen-Williams hurt his ankle and has a low chance to play at Florida.
Beyond that, there was a collection of short-term injuries to the likes of R.J. Roderick, Steven Montac and others.
It was enough of an injury list that Muschamp didn’t even address it after the game.
