Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga (6-4, 4-4 Southern Conference) at (South Carolina (5-4, 4-4 SEC)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: SEC Network Alternate
Three storylines
1. The Gamecocks missed a golden opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility — and a winning SEC record — at Florida. Blowing the 17-point second half lead against the Gators means Carolina is down to three opportunities to get back in the postseason. Simple goal: Beating one of Chattanooga, Clemson or Akron to become bowl-eligible for a third consecutive season, something that’s only happened once before in USC history. Tougher goal: Winning all three games and matching last year’s regular season win total.
2. The opponent — an FCS team coming off consecutive losses to Furman and Mercer — shouldn’t represent all that stiff of a challenge, but it’s still a game the Gamecocks want to use to shore up several things, most notably the defense. USC has given up a combined 1,144 yards of offense over its last two games. The unit, crushed by injury, gets Clemson — the nation’s ninth-ranked offense — in less than two weeks.
3. South Carolina is 7-1 against FCS opponents in this Week 12/pre-Clemson slot since 2010. The only loss, of course, came Nov. 21, 2015, against The Citadel as Shawn Elliott was playing out his tenure as USC’s interim coach. On this weekend in 2013, Will Muschamp’s Florida Gators lost to Georgia Southern. This game marks Chattanooga’s first against an SEC team since falling to LSU by 35 last season.
Three Chattanooga players to watch
1. Chattanooga receiver Bryce Nunnelly set a program record earlier this season when he recorded four 100-yard receiving games. in a row The 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore has made 74 catches for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
2. Quarterback Nick Tiano threw for 300-plus yards in consecutive games earlier this season. That was a first by a Moc since B.J. Coleman in 2010. Tiano, a 6-5, 240-pound junior, is a former three-star prospect who began his career at Mississippi State. He appeared in six games as a Bulldog freshman in 2016.
3. Chattanooga entered last weekend 12th in the FCS in scoring defense and 10th in turnover margin. Linebacker Marshall Cooper is at the heart of the Mocs’ defensive unit. He leads the team with 89 tackles. He’s also forced a couple fumbles and has an interception.
Comments