Will Muschamp says senior defender will be lost for the rest of the regular season

South Carolina’s football team was without pass rusher Bryson Allen-Williams in a 35-31 loss to the Florida Gators.
They’ll be without him for the foreseeable future.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Allen-Williams will be out the rest of the regular season after ankle surgery. He got hurt against Ole Miss.
He was also lost for the season in 2017, hurting his shoulder against Kentucky in the third game.
Allen-Williams before Saturday’s game was fifth on the team with 36 total tackles to go with two sacks and five quarterback hurries.
