Gamecocks senior leader didn’t make the trip to Florida

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said he was hopeful senior pass rusher Bryson Allen-Williams would be able to go against the Florida Gators.
That hope was not delivered on.
Allen-Williams did not make the trip to Gainesville as the Gamecocks prepare for Saturday’s SEC showdown, the final conference game for both teams. He’s been a versatile part of USC’s defense this season, filling in at the Buck spot during D.J. Wonnum’s lengthy injury.
Top defensive end Aaron Sterling will also not dress against the Gators with a knee injury.
Muschamp said this week if Allen-Williams couldn’t go, more falls on Shameik Blackshear, and the likes of Daniel Fennell, Brad Johnson, Keir Thomas and Kingsley Enagbare could help out at end.
For the season, Allen-Williams has 36 tackles, 10 for loss, a pair of sacks and five quarterback hurries. He was knocked out of last season three games in with a shoulder injury and took a rare senior medical redshirt.
Receivers Randrecous Davis and Chad Terrell did travel, despite not dressing a week ago. Banged up players Malik Young, Dennis Daley, Rico Dowdle and Ty’Son Williams also made the trip.
