12 things you might have missed as South Carolina couldn’t hold off Florida

1. The chance missed
The Gamecocks managed to build a 17-point lead, on the road, against a ranked team. They were on the edge of arguably the program’s biggest win in years (last year’s bowl game is up there). But they came apart, needing one stop or one score across six possessions, and couldn’t pull it off in the 35-31 loss.
2. The late plan
One can argue the finer points, but down the stretch, the Gamecocks ran more than they passed, and failed to move the ball. Then a late chance at a scoring drive was derailed by a hold before it even started.
3. The tackling nightmare
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp came out in his postgame and blamed the loss primarily on the inability to tackle. The Gators pushed their edge there, running for 367 yards on 62 carries, often pushing the tempo to wear out USC. The total is the ninth highest since 1962.
4. The deeply weird play
South Carolina might have been able to pull it off, were it not for a strange play. It involved Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks corralling a fumble, throwing short of the sticks into a cornerback only to have it batted in the air and caught for a first down. What’s more, the whistle blew early, right as Jaycee Horn was getting a clean strip and recovery.
5. The early fireworks
South Carolina’s offense marched 83 and 84 yards to start the game, and after a three-and-out hot, another 71-yard march. In the first quarter, the Gamecocks’ average play was 8.8 yards.
6. The freshmen
South Carolina’s reliance on freshmen continues to grow, as first-year players Jaycee Horn, R.J. Roderick and Dylan Wonnum were all in the starting lineup. Other true freshmen to play were Josh Vann, Israel Mukuamu, Kingsley Enagbare and Rick Sandidge.
7. Deebo’s jaunt
Deebo Samuel delivered the longest offensive play of his decorated career in garnet and black, and did it on something very simple. Trying to get off USC’s own goal line, the senior caught a quick slant, slipped a safety’s tackle, then threw off a corner and was off to the races. He nearly got through a third tackle, but was dragged down after 89 yards.
8. Tight end takeoff
It was a solid day for blocking tight ends through the air. Jacob August and Kyle Markway both caught scores, the first of Markway’s career and August’s first since his redshirt freshman season.
9. The captains
South Carolina’s captains were Keir Thomas, Rashad Fenton, Samuel and Jake Bentley. At 3 hours and 10 minutes, it was South Carolina’s second-shortest game of the season, second only to a 3:08 season-opening blowout of Coastal Carolina.
10. The stalwart lost
Before the game, it was announced Bryson Allen-Williams didn’t make the trip. After, Muschamp said he had ankle surgery that will possibly keep him out until the bowl. The senior had a season-ending injury last year, and contributed as a strongside linebacker and defensive end this history.
11. The history
The loss was Muschamp’s fourth in the past five games of the Floirda-USC rivalry. He lost his last two as Gators coach and two of three with the Gamecocks. The Gamecock also missed the chance at back-to-back winning SEC seasons, a rarity for the program.
12. The rest to wrap
South Carolina just lost a chance at potentially its best win of the season. Now it turns to a game it both should win and needs to win. Topping FCS Chattanooga will clinch bowl eligibility and set the stage for whatever might come against Clemson. Seven wins is still easily attainable, even if a chance at a valuable eighth slipped away.
