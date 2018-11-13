Who’s the best fisherman on the South Carolina football team?

South Carolina football roster moves: Which veterans are looking to stay or go

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 13, 2018 01:28 PM

South Carolina football released the group of 20 players who will walk on senior day before the Chattanooga game.

A few players who still have eligibility potential will walk or are seniors and won’t, and Will Muschamp explained the situation for all of them.

Grad transfer Nick Harvey: Will not walk. The school has applied for him to get a sixth season, after concussions sidelined him most of this year. The school has not heard back about it.

Linebacker Eldridge Thompson: The junior college transfer will walk, as his family had made plans to be here, but the staff has also applied for a sixth year for him. He hurt his shoulder and was lost for the season.

Center Donell Stanley: He is a fifth-year junior and he will walk. He hasn’t made a decision on if he will come back.

Offensive lineman Christian Pellage: The fourth-year junior will walk and end his time with the team.

