Dakereon Joyner makes his debut for South Carolina

Quarter No. 4 of game No. 10. That’s when Dakereon Joyner made his South Carolina debut.
The freshman quarterback, a former four-star recruit, appeared Saturday in USC’s game against Chattanooga. The Gamecocks were leading 49-3 when he replaced Michael Scarnecchia behind center after an Isarel Mukuamu interception.
Carolina turned the ball over on downs on the first Joyner-led possession, a four-play stretch. Joyner finished the game with one completion for one yard on two passing attempts. He run three times for 24 yards.
With the NCAA’s new redshirt rule in place — as players can now play in up to four games per year without losing a season of eligibility — a Joyner appearance seemed like a possibility this week.
Joyner led Fort Dorchester High School to a state title and a 40-3 record. As a senior, he threw for 2,376 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran 149 times for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns.
This season, he started as the No. 4 QB for USC, but moved up to No. 3. He’s behind Jake Bentley and Scarnecchia, who have both started games this season. Coach Will Muschamp said earlier this month that the nature of Carolina’s tight games was preventing Joyner from seeing the field.
