Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Akron

Akron (4-7, 2-6 MAC) at (South Carolina (6-5, 4-4 SEC)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network Alternate

Three storylines

1. Coming off an emotionally-charged loss to an arch-rival, what’s left in the tank for the Gamecocks as they face an opponent from the Mid-American Conference in front of a likely sparse crowd? This Hurricane Florence makeup game marks the first time USC has played a regular season game post-Clemson since losing to Miami on Dec. 5, 1987.

2. In only 10 games, Jake Bentley has thrown for 2,754 yards. That’s the eighth-most in a season in Carolina history. The junior’s 6,968 career yards are good for fourth all-time among Gamecock quarterbacks. Will Saturday be the last time he plays at Williams-Brice Stadium? Bentley’s NFL Draft stock was bolstered by a record-setting performance at Clemson. Since an ugly performance at Kentucky on Sept. 29, Bentley has thrown for 17 touchdowns against four interceptions over his last six games.

3. Akron enters on a four-game losing streak, falling by double-digits to Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Ohio. The Zips, led by former Auburn coach Terry Bowden, are 1-1 against Power Five opponents this season. They upset eventual Big Ten West Division champs Northwestern on Sept. 15 and fell to the Big 12’s Iowa State by 13 on Sept. 22.

Three Akron players to watch

1. Akron quarterback Kato Nelson is fourth in the MAC, averaging 215 passing yards per game. The Florida native produced 314 yards of offense and two touchdowns in the win over Northwestern. The former three-star prospect had offers from Cincinnati and Illinois.

2. Junior linebacker John Lako is fourth in the MAC with 118 tackles. He leads the Zips in stops — by 39. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder recorded 23 tackles in a win over Central Michigan on Oct. 27.

3. Akron entered last week fifth in the nation in defense touchdowns with four. Junior cornerback Alvin Davis had two pick-sixes in the win over Northwestern.