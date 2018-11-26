Muschamp’s first boss encouraged him to stay in football. Saturday, they face off

In charge of different programs in different areas of the country, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Akron’s Terry Bowden rarely bump into each other anymore. Communication between the two football coaches is minimal when compared to the conversations the two shared over 20 years ago.

Long before Muschamp came to Columbia, he was a graduate assistant on a Bowen-led Auburn staff from 1995-96. When the stint ended and a full-time gig wasn’t immediately in sight, Muschamp ventured out of football.

“He went to work for (Great) Southern Wood for a year,” Bowden said. “And I can remember saying, ‘Don’t do it, you got what it takes. Try to stay in it.’ And he got right back in. And the rest is history.”

Muschamp went to West Georgia in 1998 to coach defensive backs. He’s remained in the business ever since. Saturday, his Gamecocks (6-5) host Bowden’s Zips (4-7) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon. The game pits Muschamp against his first boss.

Muschamp, a Georgia safety from 1991-94, went from playing against Bowden to coaching for him.

“I just remember what an intelligent ballplayer he was,” Bowden said during a Monday teleconference with reporters. “He was a savvy, tough guy, leader. That was the way he carried himself as a player.

“Of course then finding out he wanted to be a coach, that’s the kind of guy I look for when I’m looking for graduate assistants. And I think he’s turned out to be everything I thought he would. He’s just a very intense coach. He was intense from the time he started and he’s still an intense coach. And he did a great job for me there.”

With Muschamp on board, the Tigers went 16-8 and appeared in consecutive bowl games. South Carolina, thanks to its Nov. 17 win over Chattanooga, is bowl eligible for a third straight season. Muschamp’s 21 wins are tied with Steve Spurrier for the most by a USC coach through three years.

That record likely breaks Saturday as the Gamecocks enter as a four-touchdown favorite to beat the Zips.

“I think Will has gotten his team to that point now where there’s only one more step to go and that’s to compete for the conference championship,” Bowden said. “I’m very impressed. He’s been a tough coach wherever he’s gone, but it’s been very impressive. I’ve known a lot of coaches through the years that have not been able to do what he’s been able to do, even at South Carolina.

“And he’s done a great job.”

Bowden, who coached Auburn from 1993-98, is 2-0 against South Carolina in his career. His last visit to Williams-Brice came in 1997. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks, 23-6, as Bowden monitored things from the a unique position.

“I had a ruptured disk in my neck and I had it replaced,” Bowen said. “That’s the only game I’ve ever coached in the press box. Brad Scott was the (USC) head coach. So this will be the second time I’m in that that (stadium) as a head coach and the first time I’m not in in the press box.”

Bowden’s brother, Tommy, went 8-2 against the Gamecocks as Clemson’s coach from 1999-2008.

“I’m sure when we have our once-a-week talk, he’ll fill me in on some things,” Bowden said of Tommy. “But having coached in the SEC and knowing Will, I know a little bit about South Carolina.”