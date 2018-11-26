South Carolina football commit Ryan Hilinski earns national honor

South Carolina football commitment Ryan Hilinski picked up a national honor Monday.
Hilinski won the Sam B. Nicola Award presented annually by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio. The award, named for the Club’s founder, the late Sam B. Nicola, is presented to the National High School Football Player of the Year. Past winners include Emmitt Smith, Joe Mauer, and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.
Hilinski threw for 2,771 yards and 29 touchdowns in helping Orange Lutheran (Calif.) to a playoff appearance. The future Gamecock faced five nationally-ranked teams this season.
Hilinski threw a career-high touchdown passes against Heritage on Sept. 14.
The 6-foot-4 Hilinski signed his financial aid papers to South Carolina earlier this month. He won’t be in the country during National Signing Day on Dec. 19 as he was selected to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22 at Azul Stadium in Mexico City.
Hilinski also will play in the All-American Bowl in January before enrolling at South Carolina later that month.
Comments