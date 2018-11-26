How Muschamp, Gamecocks have adjusted their recruiting plan this week

There’s somewhat of a running joke that every college football staff wants to coach on conference championship weekend but also hates losing out on valuable recruiting time.
South Carolina’s Will Muschamp will be coaching, not in a championship game, and his staff has to balance getting ready for Akron and sneaking out a little to talk with some prospects.
The contact period opened Sunday night, meaning coaches can go face-to-face with recruits for this year’s class and next. USC is currently sitting at six open spots in the 2019 class, with 17 commits and two transfers, and things could shift with some potential decommits and former signee Tyquan Johnson at prep school.
Muschamp said USC coaches hit the phones to talk to recruits on Sunday night and will soon enough hit the road.
“This week starts contact period, so we’ll all be out. Since we practice in the morning, we’ll utilize Thursday afternoon and Thursday night to recruit,” Muschamp said. “We’ll all be out Thursday, Friday in the morning and then be back with our team in the afternoon. Some of the coaches will be out on Friday night. We’ve got some official visits coming in this weekend.”
He added that USC used all of its limited number of coaches’ evaluations allowed during the fall.
USC’s class is currently ranked 20th nationally with five four-star prospects and a five star. The group only has one defensive back at the moment, something that will likely change, and might need another offensive lineman in the mix. Beyond that, the staff is in position to take the best talent available.
There’s also the little matter of Akron, a team that handed Big Ten West champion Northwestern a loss but also went 2-6 in a not-great MAC.
Muschamp said Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday would be focused on the game at hand. The plan wasn’t to be playing unless it was in the SEC title game in Atlanta, but a hurricane-rescheduled game and chance at clinching a better-than-.500 record add more to what would already be a busy week.
“A lot of different things going on,” Muschamp said. “But we’ll be on the road Thursday and Friday.”
