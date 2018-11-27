What changes could Muschamp’s coaching staff see this offseason? He gives his thoughts

South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has become a bit of a name in the coaching carousel rumor mill.
In the past, Will Muschamp’s defensive coordinator, Travaris Robinson, was the subject of similar talk.
So what does the head coach think of any potential shifts in his staff?
“We’re on the verge of some really good things here,” Muschamp said. “Moving into the new operations facility, the Ken and Cyndi Long Operations Center, opens the first of January. We’re on the verge of some special things here. Our staff, I don’t anticipate any changes.”
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
McClendon’s name was thrown out for a potential opening at East Carolina should Scottie Montgomery get fired. In his first year running the offense at South Carolina, McClendon helped lift the team from 85th in yards per play to No. 20 in the country.
McClendon is also known as one of the top recruiters on the staff and has assembled a cadre of blue chip wide receivers, the position he works most closely with.
Robinson was giving a raise last season, putting his salary at $1.2 million a year. Defensive coordinator Lance Thompson was rumored to be connected to the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator opening last season.
USC has enjoyed relative stability on the coaching staff across Muschamp’s three seasons. Of the nine assistants who started with him, seven remain. The only changes were Shawn Elliott taking the Georgia State job and getting replaced by Eric Wolford, and Kurt Roper getting let go, which made room for McClendon to move up and Dan Werner to start working with quarterbacks.
But for the moment, Muschamp sees things staying stable.
“I know our guys are working extremely hard,” Muschamp said. “Excited about our future.”
Comments