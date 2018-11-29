Another Gamecock headed to prestigious all-star game

South Carolina football guard Zack Bailey will have a familiar face with him at the East-West Shrine Game.
The game’s Twitter account announced Gamecocks cornerback Keisean Nixon will also participate. The senior has been a starter all season in a Gamecocks secondary ravaged by injury.
The game is Jan. 19, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Nixon came to USC last season, but played sparingly after enrolling during August camp. He started in the bowl game against Michigan and has been a key part of USC’s defensive backfield this season.
