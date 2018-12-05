How South Carolina stacks up when it comes to paying its football coaches

With the release of USA Today’s database of college football assistant coaches, the magic number for South Carolina seems to be 15.
The Gamecocks rank 15th nationally on the list in staff pay and have the coach listed as the 15th-highest paid in the country.
Gamecocks offensive coordinator Travaris Robinson leads the way for USC with a $1.2 million salary. He’s one of 21 assistants to cross the $1 million threshold. He’s listed at No. 15, although that’s tied with the coaches at No. 13 and 14.
USC’s assistant total is $5,050,000, which is just behind Oklahoma and ahead of Ole Miss. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC in staff salary behind, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The top three are Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M.
That’s a bump of about a million dollars in total assistant salaries and moves USC up from 10th in the conference.
Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon is in a tie for 64th in the country at $650,000, and offensive line coach Eric Wolford is tied for 85th at $600,000
Where all of USC’s coaches rank nationally:
Coach
Salary
T-13th Travaris Robinson (Def. coord.)
$1,200,000
T-64th Bryan McClendon (Off. coord.)
$650,000
T-85th Eric Wolford (O-line)
$600,000
T-134th Lance Thompson (D-line)
$550,000
Dan Werner (QBs)
$500,000
T-158th Coleman Hutzler (LBs/ST)
$475,000
T-218th Bobby Bentley (RBs)
$400,000
T-352nd Mike Peterson (LBs)
$300,000
T-352nd Pat Washington (TEs)
$300,000
T-754th Kyle Krantz
$125,000
