Which Gamecocks will miss or be limited in spring practice because of injuries

South Carolina football has had a few months away from the field, as good a chance as any to heal up.
But Will Muschamp laid out a large set of Gamecocks who won’t be full-go or out at all during spring ball, which opens this week:
Out for spring
LB T.J. Brunson
Buck Daniel Fennell
TE Caleb Jenerette
RB Caleb Kinlaw (Could make it back late in spring)
DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Tyreek Johnson (Could make it back late in spring)
OT Maxwell Iyama (Out indefinitely with an unidentified medical condition)
Limited/non-contact
RB Rico Dowdle
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
S J.T. Ibe
WR Ortre Smith
DB Jamyest Williams
LB Eldridge Thompson
LB Rosendo Louis
Comments