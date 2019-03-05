USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina football practice observations: In pads with a key player back

By Ben Breiner

March 05, 2019

South Carolina was on the practice field on Tuesday morning for its second padded practice of the spring.

Here are a few observations from the three open periods at the start of practice:

With the weather being chilly outside, the Gamecocks took things indoors. The parts of practice that were open were mostly focused on kickoffs, field goals and a blend of ball security (offense) and general fundamentals (defense) drill carousels.

Five star defensive end Zacch Pickens was grouped with the tackles during the last set of defensive stations. The ends group got as big as at least Kingsley Enagbare (6-foot-4, 265 pounds). That might mean something, or might just be where he was placed that day.

How much he plays remains to be seen, but freshman linebacker Derek Boykins sure looks the part as a bigger body. If he can move well, he’ll be able to add something to a group that needed more playmaking.

Wide receiver Shi Smith was back in the thick of things after being limited in the opening spring practice.

Offensive linemen were going through a drill where they blocked while held back with long resistance bands.

The running back group is looking a tad thin with the current situation of A.J. Turner on defense, Ty’Son Williams gone and Rico Dowdle nursing an injury. Lot of work for Mon Denson and the younger backs.

As the team worked on field goal block work, it’s striking what the Gamecocks have on the edge. Since the front is bookended by cornerbacks, that means 6-foot-1 Jaycee Horn on one side and 6-foot-4 Israel Mukuamu on the other. That’s a lot of length/speed if USC chooses to pinch those players in (Will Muschamp said he’d like to see more in terms of kick blocking).

Special teams assistant/linebacker coach Coleman Hutzler looked to be a ball of energy during the morning work. Whether it was getting after his punting group of correcting the technique for ripping off a blocker. Tight ends coach Bobby Bentley also got up close and personal, lining up face-to-face against the punt team to hold up one of the coverage players.

The quarterbacks went through some turnover drills, one of which involved high-stepping over bags while coaches batted at the ball. Watching that, it was clear freshman Ryan Hilinski is a different sort of runner and mover than some of his teammates, perhaps being a little more deliberate in his movements. He’s spoken before about needing to work on his speed/agility/running ability.

The open period ended with quarterbacks and running backs working on various handoff drills, notably zone reads where the quarterback takes a wide running path outside and some pistol looks.

Linebacker Eldridge Thompson was in a yellow non-contact jersey.

