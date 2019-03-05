What former 4-star Gamecocks lineman has shown in spring after moving to offense

That move, changing from one side of the ball to the other on a college team, can sometimes be the start of the end of the end for a player’s career.
South Carolina moved M.J. Webb, a former four-star defensive tackle, to guard this spring, at least for a five-practice trial period. And four practices in, he seems to have done what’s been asked.
“The thing is, a lot of times, you take a defensive lineman, you bring him over and they realize that now, athletically, they’re probably ahead of most of the guys on that side of the ball,” Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford said. “He’s still in a learning curve part of it. But he makes progress every day. I tell him every day, just get better at one thing, and if you keep doing that, in 90 days, you’ll be that much better.
“Just take things one day at a time, stack good days and good things are going to happen.”
The 6-foot-3, 288-pound lineman never found his way into the full rotation last season. He redshirted as a freshman and then got snaps here and there as injuries mounted up front.
He finished his sophomore season with four tackles and a hurry, but the team’s recruiting efforts were also adding more talent up front each cycle.
USC has some options at guard, but it sounds as if any progress will be measured and behind the scenes, at least in the short term. There’s also the question of a move back to defense, once the five-pracitce trial ends, but Wolford went full tongue-in-cheek with his confident answer.
“It will be his choice, but everybody wants to be an offensive lineman, really deep down in their hearts,” Wolford said. “Just good salt of the earth people.”
Iyama injury update
Wolford said offensive tackle Maxwell Iyama has not yet been cleared from what Will Muschamp terms an unidentified medical issue has sidelined him thus far in the spring.
“It’s one of those things where we leave the medical side to handle their backyard,” Wolford said. “I’ve got enough problems in my own backyard.”
Wolford said Iyama is still at practices and meetings. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder did not see the field as a freshman last season.
