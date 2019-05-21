After another transfer, where things stand with Gamecock football scholarship count

Is the NCAA transfer portal affecting Gamecock recruiting What South Carolina coach Will Muschamp thinks about the NCAA transfer portal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What South Carolina coach Will Muschamp thinks about the NCAA transfer portal.

The South Carolina football team lost a transfer in Jonathan Gipson on Tuesday, eighth scholarship player to depart since last season ended.

With that in mind, it’s worth seeing exactly where the Gamecocks stack up scholarship-wise.

At the moment, it appears USC sits at a total of 83, two under the NCAA limit of 85. That counts everyone still listed on the roster who came in as scholarship players or were publicly awarded scholarships through their careers.

Those two open ones give the team a bit of flexibility going into the summer.

South Carolina filled the 25 spots in its 2019 class, so it can’t add another player unless they enroll in August. The team did that last year with Josh Belk (now departed) and Jamel Cook.

One of those spots could go to former Clemson tailback Tavien Feaster, who currently holds a Gamecocks offer. The other could stay open or end up in the hands of a veteran walk-on.

The Gamecocks have seen the likes of Zay Brown, Josh Belk and Ty’Son Williams among others depart this offseason.

Here’s a look at where things stand for South Carolina at each position (bold indicates post-spring enrollees, some who are not on campus yes)

Quarterback (4)

Ryan Hilinski (FR), Jake Bentley (SR), Jay Urich (RSO), Dakereon Joyner (RFR)

Running back (6)

Rico Dowdle (SR), Deshaun Fenwick (RFR), A.J. Turner (SR), Lavonte Valentine (RFR), Mon Denson (RSR), Kevin Harris (FR)

Wide receiver (11)

Josh Vann (SO), Randrecous Davis (RJR), Shi Smith (JR), OrTre Smith (RSO), Darius Rush (RFR), Chavis Dawkins (SR), Chad Terrell (RSO), Bryan Edwards (SR), Keveon Mullins (FR), Xavier Legette (FR), Tyquan Johnson (SO, JUCO)

Tight end (6)

Traevon Kenion (FR), Evan Hinson (RJR), KeShawn Toney (FR), Kyle Markway (RJR), Kiel Pollard (SR), Will Register (RSO)

Offensive line (18)

Sadarius Hutcherson (RJR), Maxwell Iyama (RFR), Jaylen Nichols (FR), Jovaughn Gwyn (RFR), Chandler Ferrell (RJR, former walk-on), Wyatt Campbell (RFR), Hank Manos (RFR), Eric Douglas (RSO), Donell Stanley (6th year), Summie Carlay (RSO), Jordon Carty (RSO), Jodan Rhodes (RSO), M.J. Webb (RSO), Dylan Wonnum SO), Jakai Moore (FR), Vincent Murphy (FR), Mark Fox (FR), William Rogers (FR)

Buck/Strongside linebacker (4)

D.J Wonnum (SR), Rodricus Fitten (FR), Brad Johnson (JR), Daniel Fennell (RSR)

Defensive line (13)

Javon Kinlaw (SR, former JUCO transfer), Keir Thomas (SR), Aaron Sterling (JR), Zacch Pickens (FR), Griffin Gentry (RJR), Kingsley Engabare (SO), Rick Sandidge (SO), Tyreek Johnson (RFR), Joseph Anderson (FR), Kobe Smith (SR), Devontae Davis (JR, JUCO transfer), Jabari Ellis (RJR, former JUCO transfer), Jaquaze Sorrells (FR)

Linebacker (8)

T.J. Brunson (SR), Eldridge Thompson (RSR, former JUCO transfer), Derek Boykins (FR), Damani Staley (JR), Rosendo Louis (SO), Sherrod Greene (JR), Ernest Jones (SO), Jahmar Brown (FR)

Defensive back (11)

Jaylin Dickerson (RSO), Jaycee Horn (SO), RJ Roderick (SO), Israel Mukuamu (SO), Jamyest Williams (JR), J.T. Ibe (RSR, former grad transfer), Jamel Cook (RJR, former transfer), Cam Smith (FR),Jammie Robinson (FR), Shilo Sanders (FR), John Dixon (FR)

Specialist (2)

Joseph Charlton, Parker White (former walk-on)

The Gamecocks are set to open up 17 scholarships after next season because of seniors alone, and attrition will likely open up enough spots for the team to comfortably fill the 25 spots available in the 2020 class.