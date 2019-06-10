One extra step South Carolina has taken that impressed Deion Sanders: ‘I love it’

Deion Sanders: South Carolina and Shilo ‘a great match’ NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders dropped his son Shilo off at college back in May. This weekend, Prime Time was back in Columbia and back on campus, in part so his son Shedeur could camp with the Gamecocks on Friday.

Deion Sanders took in the local Waffle House, and on Saturday morning ran through some drills with his sons, having parts of it captured on a video that made it to Instagram. In the video, he mentioned one thing that’s stood out with the way the school and Will Muschamp’s staff has worked with him barely a month into Shilo’s career.

“We get a report from the school every week on his progress, and I love it,” Deion Sanders said in the video, sporting a script Carolina shirt. “They send me everything he’s doing, in the weight room, in the classroom, everything. I love that about South Carolina.

“As a parent, you want to make sure your baby is straight and he’s working.”

As a dad, Deion Sanders spoke several times about stepping back, telling the coaches to coach his son as they would anyone else. But that doesn’t mean a father doesn’t want some sense of how his son is doing.

Shilo Sanders came to USC as a three-star recruit who had 19 tackles and five interceptions as a high school senior on an undefeated team. He’ll join a secondary with only seven non-freshman scholarship players, so he could well find himself playing somewhere in the secondary at 6-foot, 186 pounds.

The weekend was a fruitful one for the Sanders clan as Shedeur, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns last year, left Columbia with a USC offer to add to his already impressive collection.