What the experts are saying: How good can Jake Bentley be as a senior?

Jake Bentley discusses his growth as a player, his plan for cutting down on turnovers South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as part of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as part of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

The State spoke to a range of experts and media voices at SEC Media Days to get a sense of the view of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley. The Gamecocks senior has led the football program for much of the past three years and is in range of a few big records.

ESPN’s Peter Burns

“I just can’t wait to see what Jake Bentley’s going to be able to do. I talked to somebody who saw him over at the camps this offseason. They’re like, ‘He just looked like a different guy.’ I don’t know if it was a confidence level or just the way the ball was coming out of his hand. I think it’s one of those deals where it’s like, ‘Stop thinking and play football.’ And they said it finally clicked with Bentley and it almost looked like back to where he first hit the field in Columbia like, ‘Hey, this is fun again.’ And that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”

CBS writer Barrett Sallee

“He came in and when they took the redshirt off him, I think because he was the son of a legend in the state of South Carolina, because he was reclassified, because of all that stuff. He was good, especially considering those circumstances. He hasn’t progressed all that much and I think that is a little surprising. I think if you’re a fan, that’s kind of one of those things where you have to sort of look at it a little bit with cynicism now. Because he is a decent quarterback with high upside. He hasn’t been able to match that yet. I think that the offense suits him. I think with the weapons around him, he’ll fit. And I think the potential he has this year is probably higher than it’s ever been at South Carolina, but realizing that potential has been a pretty big challenge.”

SEC Network co-host Chris Doering

“Sometimes you’re a victim of your own success — you win too much too soon. When Will ripped that redshirt off of Jake that freshman season and he went on that run that he did, I think he set that expectation pretty high amongst the fan base. And unfortunately he hasn’t been able to live up to it yet.

“But I talked to some people that were at the Manning Camp and they said he looks unbelievably good, better than they’ve ever seen him before.

“I’m a fan of good guys, I’m a fan of this conference. He’s been a great representative of this team for the last three years plus. And I hope he goes out with a big season.”

SEC Network analyst Greg McElrory

“We saw him at his best against Clemson and if he can reach those heights on a more regular basis this year then who knows what that offense could look like.”

SEC Network color analyst Matt Stinchcomb

“I think from a decision-making standpoint, there were games, probably most notably Kentucky a season ago, where he probably would’ve wished he would have performed differently, just made some different decisions, that sort of thing. So in that regard, I think there is opportunity for improvement.

“Just because you played early, there’s always supposed to be this incremental improvement. Sometimes guys have to play earlier than they should. Remember with Jake Bentley, it’s never really ideal to start a true freshman. A lot of these true freshmen that do, it’s out of necessity.

“The fact that he was so young ... it only heightens that expectations. Probably outstrips what is reasonable.”







SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic

“You look at Jake Bentley and you see a guy with experience who has started and played in a lot of games in this league. That’s a big leg up. Now the quarterback depth in this league is as deep as it’s been since probably 12 or 13 with McCarron, Murray, Manziel, Mettenberger and those guys. But he’s got legit experience. He’s got good wheels. He’s tough. He’s a gamer. Obviously he’s had some things around him that haven’t been ideal.”

Former Gamecocks and Florida coach Steve Spurrier

“He’s a good quarterback. Obviously had a bad bowl game. But that will give him a lot to work on through the summer, and I’m sure he’ll be ready to go. He had what, 500 yards against Clemson. ... He’s got talent.

“Sometimes in life, you’re as good as your last game. His last one wasn’t very good, as you know. He’ll earn it back.”