Camp countdown: The top position battles to watch for South Carolina’s offense

The South Carolina football team has a lot of pieces in place on offense entering 2019, but there are a few spots to shake out. Which Gamecocks to watch as fall camp begins this week:

Running back everywhere

South Carolina already had three players who have started games and run for at least 100 yards at one point, and that was before Tavien Feaster was added to the mix. No one among A.J. Turner, Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson has shown the ability to take the No. 1 spot — or even No. 2 — by the horns, and Feaster couldn’t do that either at Clemson. Running backs coach Thomas Brown said he plans to ride a duo of backs. Feaster joining up points toward him getting one of those spots, but he has to earn that, and it would leave a lot of competition for the other spot. Promising freshman Kevin Harris could get involved as well.

In any case, South Carolina ranked 114th in the country in carries per game last season, in part because the running game wasn’t reliable. Who gets the first crack at fixing that starts in August.

Backup quarterback

It’s not the most important battle unless Jake Bentley gets hurt, but it is a good bellwether for where things stand with two of the most intriguing players on the roster. Dakereon Joyner is a year older, a year more experienced and brings some explosiveness to the role. Ryan Hilinski was a higher-rated prospect and might be a better passer. Those two and Class of 2020 commitment Luke Doty will likely be battling for the job next season, so this could point to who is ahead now.

No. 4 wide receiver

Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith are clearly the top two pass catchers, and OrTre Smith almost assuredly steps into the other starting spot. But who else steps up? USC has a former four-star in Josh Vann, who played a lot last year. There are some interesting newcomers in Xavier Legette, Tyquan Johnson and Keveon Mullins, plus a slew of veterans from the very senior (Chavis Dawkins, Randrecous Davis) to the likes of Chad Terrell and Darius Rush.

Guard

South Carolina should have four offensive line spots in good hands, depending on how Hank Manos asserted himself at center in the spring. But the guard spot opposite Donell Stanely is pretty open. Jovaughn Gwyn is probably an early favorite, but Eric Douglas is a cagy veteran and Jordan Rhodes can move folks around. It might be a lot to ask for any of the freshmen or former defensive lineman M.J. Webb to step in. If Manos struggles, Stanley could be a candidate to move back to center if more depth comes through.

No. 3 tight end

This will be interesting because it will tell how much the players behind Kiel Pollard and Kyle Markway can give the offense this year. Evan Hinson has always hinted at having receiving potential, but his blocking and splitting time on basketball got in the way. Will Register is entering Year 3 with the program, and the staff wants more from him as a blocker. It would be notable if one of them or one of a pair of true freshmen solidified himself as a contributor.