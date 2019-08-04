The looming end to his son’s college career hits Bobby Bentley like ‘ton of bricks’

Bobby Bentley on start of Jake Bentley’s final season with South Carolina football South Carolina football coach Bobby Bentley reflects on the journey of his son Jake Bentley as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback and how he feels now that Jake is entering his senior season at USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Bobby Bentley reflects on the journey of his son Jake Bentley as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback and how he feels now that Jake is entering his senior season at USC.

Bobby Bentley had only been employed by South Carolina football a few months before his son Jake committed to join the team. Two months later, Jake enrolled a year early.

Bobby Bentley had not been on the job a full 10 months when Jake was named starting quarterback for the Gamecocks, a job he hasn’t relinquished.

And now the father is facing a final season with his son.

“You know, it’s amazing how things fly,” Bobby Bentley said. “You know, just four years ago we were in Alabama, and sitting there, we got one son playing at Murray State and one son playing over in Italy. And you’re just kind of rocking along.

“And then all of a sudden, you get another son at Miami and one in Troy. And now it’s [Jake’s] senior year. And you sit around with your wife, and you sit there and you think you only got two left the nest.”

Bentley came to USC from Auburn, where he was an analyst, but he’d already been part of several teams with his sons.

He’d coached Chas Dodd and Shuler Bentley at Byrnes, where he built a high school dynasty across several stints. Dodd played at Rutgers, then Italy and eventually became a strength coach with the Gamecocks and now the University of Miami. Shuler Bentley played at Old Dominion, then Murray State and is now a graduate assistant at Troy.

The last two kids are the twins Brooks and Emily, both starting high school this year.

“You don’t see Chas anymore,” Bobby Bentley said. “He’s in Miami. You don’t see Shuler, he’s down in Alabama. And now the window with Jake is closing. And as a parent, you just cherish every single moment.”

The father and son have enjoyed a bit of a run together. Jake Bentley has led USC to 19 wins across 2 1/2 starting seasons. The team salvaged a bowl spot in 2016 after he took the job, then won nine games in 2017.

Bobby Bentley was strongly considering leaving Columbia for an offensive coordinator job back at Auburn, but chose to stay in his home state.

These days, in addition to coaching, he’s watching his youngest step up in high school athletics. Both go to River Bluff High School. The morning Bentley spoke with local media, Emily had volleyball tryouts, while Brooks had an early football practice. (He’s a QB like his dad and brothers, and also a solid basketball player.)

Bobby Bentley said there are little moments to soak in these days. In past years, he’d walk by the quarterback room and just say hi to his son. Now he lingers a little longer, a few more seconds to chat. Jake is also more apt to stick his head in as he walks by Bobby’s office.

With the prospect of NFL training ahead, Jake will almost assuredly leave campus after the fall semester, ready for the next step.

It brings a certain immediacy, a career step that’s also a life step and is coming oh so fast.

“I think he sees it,” Bobby Bentley said. “That window is going down. Because as a parent, once they graduate in college, it’s almost like you don’t see them much. And it’s kind of hit me like a ton of bricks with all of them kind of going here lately.”

