Five things we’ve learned from South Carolina’s first five practices

Graduate transfer running back Tavien Feaster is at South Carolina and practiced with the Gamecocks Tuesday afternoon. Feaster had 222 carries for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson before transferring this season.

The NCAA mandated rest day has arrived for South Carolina’s football team.

After five days on the field, including a hot Tuesday afternoon, the Gamecocks get a day with a little less work. Three assistants have spoken publicly, along with Will Muschamp twice, and a few players have had the chance to get their thoughts out there.

A few key takeaways from the start of practice.

1. Turnovers are an issue

When Muschamp spoke following the Gamecocks’ fifth practice, the first thing he mentioned were the turnovers. They’ve been an issue for USC for the past couple years, especially in the red zone, where Muschamp seems perpetually capable of quoting line and verse how many points were left on the field. Last year 14.1 percent of USC’s drives ended with a giveaway, 101st in the country, and it seems that issue has not been solved.

2. Everything is somewhat fluid

It’s the nature of coaches to not give up too much in terms of who is playing where, who’s getting reps with which group early on. Players either stuck to the script every well, or things are still very much shaking out. Asked about who was working where, most of them simply said everyone is getting equal reps. That’s probably natural at this juncture, but worth noting.

3. The team is mostly healthy

The biggest injury that’s been publicly released was the loss of junior college transfer defensive tackle Devontae Davis, who is likely done for the year with a foot injury. The day before, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. talked him up a little. Muschamp somewhat brushed the injury off as the team seems to be quite deep on the line (also a notable takeaway). Beyond that, Javon Kinlaw had a minor ankle injury and Tavien Feaster had a sore tooth.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive assistant Kyle Krantz talked about his nickels in Jaycee Horn, Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and the leadership role Jamyest Williams has to take.

4. No early movement on the quarterback front

Jake Bentley is all but assured to be the starter because of his history and understanding of the offense. Through the early part of practice, his backups have not separated themselves much. Ryan Hilinski and Dakereon Joyner are battling for the No. 2 job, which comes with a lot of extra practice reps during the season. Muschamp said both had issues holding onto the ball too long in some team situations Tuesday.

5. A.J. Turner’s shot at defense isn’t just for show

The fifth-year tailback was forced into emergency work on defense last year as injuries blasted through the secondary. But he’s been on defense so much in practice this summer that running backs coach Thomas Brown said he’s operating as if Turner will end up there. The Virginia product is working at corner and at nickel, and could help all over come game time. (He guessed he could play 70 percent of the overall snaps in a game.) Turner is the team’s ace special-teamer, helping on a lot of units. If the addition of Tavien Feaster eats further into Turner’s backfield role, he’ll be in position to help elsewhere.

South Carolina football defensive line coach John Scott Jr. describes the progress former five-star recruit and current freshman Zacch Pickens has made with the Gamecocks so far in training camp and what his physical potential can be.