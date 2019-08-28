The GoGamecocks Podcast: Previewing USC’s season opener against North Carolina

What Will Muschamp said about facing UNC in season opener South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks and their game against Mack Brown North Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks and their game against Mack Brown North Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

South Carolina football is set to open its season this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, facing the North Carolina Tar Heels, and in the very first full episode of the The State’s new show, The GoGamecocks Podcast, beat writers Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down the most important storylines heading into the contest.

Starting with Ben’s prediction last week that USC will finish 2019 with a 6-6 record and continuing on with coach Will Muschamp’s announcement that redshirt freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner will play in some fashion this weekend, the show also touches on Carolina’s depth, or lack thereof, at tight end, what to make of Tavien Feaster and the running backs room and the development of some key young starters.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and RadioPublic.

