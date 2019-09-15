Watch: Gamecock great Deebo Samuel scores his first NFL touchdown

Deebo Samuel previews rookie season with 49ers Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft

The milestones keep coming for former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel.

A week after recording his first professional catch for the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel caught his first pro touchdown this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a two-yard pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo where Samuel was wide open in the end zone.

Samuel, the 36th pick in the NFL draft this past April, has had a strong afternoon as the 49ers have gone up big against the Bengals — through two and a half quarters, he has four receptions for 87 yards to lead all receivers, including a catch of 37 yards. San Francisco, meanwhile, is up 31-10 on the road.

Samuel isn’t the only Gamecock great to find the end zone Sunday — former Carolina star Hayden Hurst, now a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson for his second career score.

SOUTH CAROLINA ALUMS ON NFL ROSTERS

A.J. Cann OL Jacksonville Jaguars Alshon Jeffery WR Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Shell OT New York Jets Chris Lammons CB Miami Dolphins D.J. Swearinger S Arizona Cardinals Damiere Byrd WR Arizona Cardinals Darian Stewart S Tampa Bay Buccaneers Deebo Samuel WR San Francisco 49ers Dennis Daley OL Carolina Panthers Hayden Hurst TE Baltimore Ravens Jadeveon Clowney LB Seattle Seahawks Jared Cook TE New Orleans Saints Jerell Adams TE Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph CB Houston Texans Keisean Nixon CB Oakland Raiders Melvin Ingram LB Los Angeles Chargers Mike Davis RB Chicago Bears Patrick DiMarco FB Buffalo Bills Pharoh Cooper WR Cincinnati Bengals Rashad Fenton DB Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Succop K Tennessee Titans (IR) Stephon Gilmore CB New England Patriots Taylor Stallworth DT New Orleans Saints Zack Bailey OL Tampa Bay Buccaneers