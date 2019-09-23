Reports: South Carolina to lose Jamyest Williams to transfer portal

Gamecocks assistant Kyle Krantz breaks down Jamyest Williams, key position South Carolina Gamecocks defensive assistant Kyle Krantz talked about his nickels in Jaycee Horn, Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and the leadership role Jamyest Williams has to take. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks defensive assistant Kyle Krantz talked about his nickels in Jaycee Horn, Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and the leadership role Jamyest Williams has to take.

South Carolina’s season is set to take an unusual hit as the Gamecocks are reportedly set to lose a key member of their defensive secondary.

Both The Big Spur and Gamecock Central are reporting defensive back Jamyest Williams is set to enter the transfer portal and sit out the rest of the season. The former four-star recruit started three games this season.

He picked USC ahead of Georgia and Oklahoma as part of USC’s 2017 signing class.

Williams has only played four games, starting three. That means by leaving this season, he can still preserve a redshirt. That would give him two seasons at a lower level school or one at a FBS school after sitting out next season unless he were to leave as a graduate transfer.

Williams came to Columbia as one of the first big recruits of the Muschamp era. He was the No. 76 player in the country in his class and the top rated player in Muschamp’s first full class.

Williams started as a true freshman at nickel, having bright moments and some struggles. He moved to safety as a sophomore, was again up and down and saw his season end early with a shoulder injury.

This season, he has 16 tackles, fifth on the team, and had some moments where he was picked on in coverage this season.

The departure would leave South Carolina’s beleaguered secondary even thinner. Beyond him, the Gamecocks have only five non-freshman defensive backs, including Jamel Cook, who has played sparingly.

The rotation this season has consisted of Williams, RJ Roderick, Israel Mukuamu, Jaycee Horn, J.T. Ibe and freshmen Jammie Robinson and John Dixon. The only other healthy scholarship DBs beyond them are freshmen Cam Smith and Shilo Sanders.

Of the five defensive backs in that 2017 class, Jaylin Dickerson is the only one set to be on the roster after Williams leaves, and Dickerson is sidelined for the year after surgery. Tavyn Jackson, Zay Brown and Kaleb Chalmers all transferred or took a medical redshirt.