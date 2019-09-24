Gamecocks players wishing Jamyest Williams well as he enters transfer portal

Jamyest Williams describes his switch to safety in USC’s defense South Carolina football player Jamyest Williams talks about his switch from cornerback to safety this offseason for the Gamecocks, and what skills he thinks he brings to the position. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football player Jamyest Williams talks about his switch from cornerback to safety this offseason for the Gamecocks, and what skills he thinks he brings to the position.

Many of South Carolina’s football players said they’d not yet had a chance to talk to Jamyest Williams after he put his name in the transfer portal.

Some saw it when news broke Monday night. Others found out Tuesday morning as it became official. But none said they held anything against him for it. Corner Jaycee Horn was one of the few who had reached out.

“I just wished him the best,” Horn said. “We didn’t get too deep into it. He’s a grown man. He can make his own decision. So I just hope he plays good wherever he goes.”

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards added: “I mean, It’s tough. I wish him the best way, but it’s tough.”

Williams had started the first three games of South Carolina’s season. He had some struggles at points and saw his snaps go down the past two games.

The former four-star recruit was the gem of Will Muschamp’s first full recruiting class. The No. 76 player in the country plucked from Georgia’s back yard.

As he leaves the team, there were not ill feelings stated publicly.

“I plan on talking to him,” linebacker Ernest Jones said. “To see where see his head’s at, and just how he’s doing personally, because he’s still he’s still a friend of ours. And he made a decision for himself to better himself.”

Transferring before the fifth game allows Williams to retain a year of eligibility. If he finished his degree before leaving, it would give him two years at his next school.

This is part of a larger trend that’s been impacting college football. Last season, Oklahoma State lost a productive receiver four games in. This year, two high-profile Houston players said they’re sitting out to play for the Cougars next year.

But that idea, shutting things down to get a year back, is not something the players discuss, Edwards said.

“Not here,” Edwards said. “I ain’t that type of guy you know, I’m here to play and I’m trying to go out there and put my best product on the field every day. I don’t worry about sitting out. I’m a football player. You know, I want to play football.”