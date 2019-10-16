Elliott Fry gets another chance at pro football, now with the XFL

SHARE COPY LINK

Elliott Fry will another chance to play professional football and still has hopes one day for landing on an NFL roster.

The St. Louis Battlehawks of the upstart XFL drafted the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer on the final day of the league’s Draft on Wednesday.

“Obvously anytime you can go play football is good. My focus is still to make in the NFL and that is the goal,” Fry said. “Maybe another team will scoop me up but if not, I have no problem with going to the XFL. Kicking in the AAF worked well for me so I know this will too.”

Fry spent time with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens in training this year. He also kicked for Steve Spurrier with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football.

Since being released by the Ravens, Fry has been on the ‘kicker workout cricuit’ with tryouts with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Fry, who recently moved to Charleston, said you just have to be ready because you never know when you will get a call from a team. The Chargers called him 5:30 p.m. on a Monday night and he was on a plane later that evening.

“It’s kind of wild. You just got to be ready,” Fry said.

In four seasons at USC, Fry scored 359 points for the Gamecocks, hitting 75 percent of his field goals. For Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos, he hit all 14 of his attempts. He was 1-of-2 for the Bears in the preseason.

Fry is one of several former Gamecocks to be picked in the XFL Draft. Former USC center Ronald Patrick was taken in the 15th round of the open phase Wednesday by the DC Defenders. Devin Taylor was drafted Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Vipers. The draft concludes Tuesday afternoon.

The XFL begins in February of 2020.