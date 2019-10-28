The GoGamecocks Podcast: How far back does Tennessee debacle set Will Muschamp?

In a stunning blow to its bowl hopes, South Carolina football lost a 41-21 contest to Tennessee this Saturday on the road. The defeat dropped the Gamecocks to 3-5 on the season and marked coach Will Muschamp’s first career loss to the Volunteers.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State’s Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss what led to the unexpected result, in particular addressing the poor play of the secondary, the offense’s struggles in generating second-half points and the special teams woes that gave UT 14 points.

Breiner and Hadley also break down comments from players after the game and what they, and the loss, mean for the season. Lastly, they talk about the possibility that USC might miss a bowl and what Muschamp needs to prove to the fan base just two weeks after upsetting No. 3 Georgia.

