South Carolina opens as more than two-touchdown favorite against Vanderbilt

South Carolina football is coming off a dishearting upset loss against Tennessee on the road.

Now the Gamecocks come home as a heavy favorite against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Will Muschamp’s squad opened as a 16-point favorite against a Derek Mason-led team that has struggled through much of this season. The over-under is 52.

USC is 3-5 and 2-4 in the SEC, while the Commodores are 2-5 and 1-3, off a bye following an upset of Missouri.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Gamecocks are 4-4 against the spread, while the Vandy is 1-6.

South Carolina has won 10 in a row in the series dating back to 2008, when USC had 100 more yards but turned it over three times.

Last year’s matchup was one of USC’s best games of the season, as the Gamecocks held down an efficient Commodores attack in a comfortable win.