Five for the Gamecocks, five for the Tigers. Ranking the last 10 USC-Clemson games

A five-game win streak has been followed by another another five-game win streak, but here’s the thing about South Carolina and Clemson splitting their last 10 matchups: There’s nary a classic among them.

The Gamecocks and Tigers renew their rivalry next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson opened as a 24.5-point favorite, which aligns well with the nature of this game since 2009. The winning team’s average margin of victory the past decade is 20 points.

All the above makes all of the below that much harder. How to rank the last 10 USC-Clemson contests? We give it a try based on competitiveness, season/historic ramifications and overall drama.

1. 2013: No. 10 South Carolina 31, No. 6 Clemson 17 (Williams-Brice Stadium)

What happened: The only matchup to include a top 10 team on each side was tied at 17 entering the fourth quarter before the Gamecocks forced four turnovers over the final 15 minutes, including Kaiwan Lewis’ recovery of an Adam Humphries fumbled punt return. Three plays later, Pharoh Cooper threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Wilds for the game-sealing score with 3:44 left.

Notable numbers: USC quarterback Connor Shaw ended his career by going 17-0 at home. South Carolina had a five-game winning streak over Clemson for the first time in program history.

Notable quote: “Connor Shaw, ah man, the best quarterback in school history.” — South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier

2. 2012: No. 13 South Carolina 27, No. 12 Clemson 17 (Death Valley)

What happened: With Shaw sidelined with a foot injury, backup quarterback Dylan Thompson rallied the Gamecocks from a halftime deficit to give Spurrier his 65th win as USC coach, the most in program history. Thompson threw three touchdowns, including a 34-yarder to Ace Sanders early in the third quarter that gave Carolina the lead for good.

Notable numbers: Foreshadowing his famous hit in South Carolina’s next game against Michigan in the Outback Bowl, Jadeveon Clowney recorded 4 1/2 sacks as the Gamecock defense held the ACC’s top offense to 165 yards over the final three quarters.

Notable quote: “When we play Clemson, they don’t seem to play very well.” — Spurrier

3. 2014: No. 23 Clemson 35, South Carolina 17 (Death Valley)

What happened: Clemson ended its dreaded steak to South Carolina thanks to a gutty performance from its quarterback. Freshman Deshaun Watson threw for 269 yards and ran for two touchdowns — playing on a torn ACL. The game served as the last in the series for Spurrier, who resigned midway through the next season.





Notable numbers: Clemson improved to 9-3, its last regular season without at least 11 wins. South Carolina dropped to 6-6, ending its first regular season without a winning record since 2007.

Notable quote: “We’re all coming back. We’re not going anywhere.’‘ — Tigers running back Wayne Gallman on Clemson’s future

4. 2011: No. 14 South Carolina 34, No. 18 Clemson 13 (Williams-Brice Stadium)

What happened: This game marked the first time these rivals faced each other as ranked foes in 11 years. After seeing an early 10-point lead disappear, the Gamecocks scored 14 straight to take back command by the middle of the third quarter. Shaw, as a sophomore, threw for 210 yards and ran for 107 more.

Notable numbers: This was a third loss in four games for Clemson, which started this season 8-0 and ranked as high as No. 6. The Gamecocks sacked Tajh Boyd five times.

Notable quote: “Ten, 20 years down the road, we’re still going to be talking about this.” — South Carolina defensive end Melvin Ingram

5. 2009: South Carolina 34, No. 15 Clemson 17 (Williams-Brice Stadium)

What happened: Spurrier entered with a 1-3 record against Clemson. This win, thanks to a dominant run game and defense, was significant enough for the Gamecock players to douse Spurrier in celebration. The Tigers had already clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title.

Notable numbers: Clemson’s C.J. Spiller returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but was held to 18 rushing yards as he battled injury and illness. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdowns, a career-best against the Tigers.

Notable quote: “It feels good. It feels like we’re 10-0.” — South Carolina linebacker Eric Norwood on the 7-5 Gamecocks

6. 2016: No. 4 Clemson 56, South Carolina 7 (Death Valley)

What happened: The most lopsided game in series history since Clemson’s 51-0 win in 1900 was an eventful one for Will Muschamp’s introduction to the rivalry. Before the game, the two teams got into an on-field shoving match. After the game, USC linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams alleged a Clemson offensive lineman used a racial slur during the game, prompting a denial from Swinney.

Notable numbers: Clemson out-gained South Carolina 622-218 and built a 35-0 halftime lead. in Watson’s final home game. The Tigers won a national championship two months later.

Notable quote: “There’s not a lot to say. On the road recruiting tomorrow, that’s the way we’ll change our program.” — Muschamp

7. 2018: No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35 (Death Valley)

What happened: In a weird way, South Carolina fans had a right to come out of this game somewhat encouraged by a three-touchdown loss. Jake Bentley threw for a school-record 510 yards as the Gamecocks unexpectedly kept this competitive for most of four quarters. The 35 points were the most Clemson had given up in 28 games.

Notable numbers: USC was good offensively, but it couldn’t keep up with the eventual national champions. Clemson rolled up 744 yards, including 393 through the air by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Notable quote: “It was good to get five in a row and hopefully make six in a row next year.” — Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow

8. 2015: No. 1 Clemson 37, South Carolina 32 (Williams-Brice Stadium)

What happened: The only game of the last 10 between these two decided by single digits really wasn’t that close as South Carolina scored a touchdown with one second left. Clemson was on its way to compete for a national title while the Gamecocks were playing their last game with interim coach Shawn Elliott.

Notable numbers: Three different USC players threw passes, including Pharoh Cooper. Watson accounted for four touchdowns and 393 yards.

Notable quote: “Our team fought to the very end. Players believed, they came out, they fought. They did everything in their power.” — Elliott

9. 2017: No. 4 Clemson 34, South Carolina 10 (Williams-Brice Stadium)

What happened: South Carolina entered with a little juice to this one after five wins in six games and a No. 24 placing in the College Football Playoff rankings. But any hope for an upset quickly evaporated after Bentley threw a pick-six in the first quarter. Clemson led 34-0 after three quarters.

Notable numbers: South Carolina didn’t run its first play in Clemson territory until 14:43 remained in the fourth quarter. At that point, Bentley’s career stat line against Clemson looked like this: 23 of 46, 167 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, two losses.

Notable quote: “When you lose like that to your archrival, it’s not a lot of fun.” — Muschamp

10. 2010: No. 18 South Carolina 29, Clemson 7 (Death Valley)

What happened: An SEC East division championship in hand, the Gamecocks rolled Clemson to cap a regular season that already included wins over Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Notable numbers: Alshon Jeffery made five catches for 141 yards and a touchdown for USC. DeAndre Hopkins made seven grabs for 124 yards and a score for Clemson.

Notable quote: “To lose to USC is very unacceptable. Our future is bright, but it’s awful dark right now.” — Swinney