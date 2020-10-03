Gamecocks trail No. 3 Florida by 10 at halftime. Quick observations from early action

No. 3 Florida leads South Carolina 24-14 at the half, scoring a touchdown with 1:22 left in the half. The Gators were a 17.5-point favorite in the game, which is being broadcast on ESPN.

Some instant reaction from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

1. South Carolina’s defense has been rolling out a lot of dime coverage. With basically two seasoned linebackers it’s been needed.

2. We knew Kyle Pitts was very good, and he’s delivered. He had one back-shoulder play where he just went through top Gamecocks corner and likely future NFL pick Jaycee Horn.

3. The Gamecocks running game has been feisty. Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick have both busted through tackles.

4. USC got its first turnover of the season, something coach Will Muschamp had hammered after forcing none in the opener. Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway forced a fumble that linebacker Ernest Jones recovered.

5. Drops hampered the Gamecocks early, with three plus a tipped ball that still hit the intended receiver. Those plays cost the team one third-down conversion and put them in in another third-and-long situation they did not convert.