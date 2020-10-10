What Will Muschamp had to say after South Carolina’s win over Vandy

South Carolina football has its first win of 2020, as the Gamecocks took off in the second half against Vanderbilt for a lopsided 41-7 victory. Here’s everything coach Will Muschamp had to say about it in his postgame press conference.

On USC’s ground game

Muschamp opened his press conference by noting the success of South Carolina’s ground game — the Gamecocks rushed for 289 total yards, one of its highest totals in an SEC game in years. That’ll be enough to win most games, Muschamp noted

He also praised the offense’s ability to convert key downs, as USC was 6 of 14 on third down and one of one on fourth down.

On how the Gamecocks handled a tough situation

With several key players on the defensive side missing for unexplained circumstances, including starting defensive lineman Keir Thomas, Muschamp also lauded his team’s discipline and effort in challenging conditions.

“I like how our guys responded and handled the elements and all the stuff that’s going on. It’s kind of like, I talked to Jeremy Pruitt when we first played Tennessee before the game, and Dan Mullen last weekend, and (Derek Mason) today; I mean, people have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors with COVID and the different things you’re dealing with with your young men, and I appreciate how our guys are handling the situation that we’re going through,” Muschamp said.

When asked what allowed the running game to take off as it did, Muschamp credited offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and his staff for making halftime adjustments, including some plays “that we actually didn’t bring into the game” but needed based off what Vanderbilt’s defense was doing.

After scoring on their opening drives in their first two games, South Carolina went three-and-out to start things Saturday. With a plan to be aggressive early, Muschamp said he’s “willing to take those” to send a message to the opposing offensive coordinator that they’re willing to take shots.

On South Carolina’s defensive performance

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Missed tackles frustrated the Gamecock defense through the first two games, and Muschamp said that the tackling was “really poor” in certain circumstances Saturday, but that while one missed tackle is too many, overall it hasn’t been as big an issue as some think.

USC’s leader in tackles, Ernest Jones, earned praise from Muschamp, who said the junior linebacker is held to a high standard as the leader of the defense. Through the first two games, he “played OK” but not quite good enough, Muschamp said. Without watching the film, though, Muschamp said he “flashed and made some plays he needs to make.”

Muschamp also was pleased with his defensive front, crediting them for providing enough pressure with only four rushers to help out the secondary. Vanderbilt was just 1 for 11 on third downs and 0 for 3 on fourth downs, and Muschamp said the defensive line’s pressure was the key to that.

The USC defensive back room has struggled at times, and Muschamp made it clear that “we still have a lot of things to get better in secondary” after Saturday.

On missing players, young guys stepping up

Tight end Nick Muse dropped a pass early but recovered nicely to lead the team with five catches and 85 yards. Muschamp called him a “good football player” who needs to clean up some mistakes, but also noted that he’s coming off an ACL tear and has continued to “come on” for the team.

The lopsided nature of the game late allowed younger players to get in the game, and Muschamp said in particular freshmen Jordan Burch and Tonka Hemingway need to play more, especially as situations, presumably COVID-19, force players to miss games late in the week.

Given the rain and the strange road environment — only a few fans were allowed in — Muschamp was asked how mentally invigorating this win was, and how much it can create momentum moving forward. The coach kept things simple in his response — “Right now, any win helps” — before noting that this previous week of practice was a strong one given the team was facing down an 0-3 start.

When asked about the availablity of Keir Thomas and Jaylin Dickerson, who didn’t play at all Saturday, and Israel Mukuamu, who missed most of the game, Muschamp kept things vague.

Muschamp said the sideline was especially happy to see Kevin Harris and Dakereon Joyner break off big touchdown runs late in the game. “They’re happy for good guys that have success and do good things,” Muschamp said.