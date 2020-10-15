South Carolina unveils uniform combination for showdown with Auburn







South Carolina football is coming home and going garnet-heavy against Auburn.

The Gamecocks revealed their uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium. They’ll wear with an garnet jersey, a black helmet, and garnet pants.

After a week with no Battle Armor video, it was back and it had some spark to it.

South Carolina is coming off a win at Vanderbilt after starting 0-2.

The Tigers are sitting at 2-1 after a narrow escape against Arkansas with a controversial ending. They also beat Kentucky and lost to Georgia.

The Gamecocks trail the overall series 1-10-1. USC hasn’t ever topped Auburn in SEC play and got its lone win in 1933.

Kickoff is noon in Williams-Brice. The game will be on ESPN. The Tigers are are favored by 3 1/2 points.

2020 UNIFORM COMBOS

▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet