USC Gamecocks Football
South Carolina unveils uniform combination for showdown with Auburn
South Carolina football is coming home and going garnet-heavy against Auburn.
The Gamecocks revealed their uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium. They’ll wear with an garnet jersey, a black helmet, and garnet pants.
After a week with no Battle Armor video, it was back and it had some spark to it.
South Carolina is coming off a win at Vanderbilt after starting 0-2.
The Tigers are sitting at 2-1 after a narrow escape against Arkansas with a controversial ending. They also beat Kentucky and lost to Georgia.
The Gamecocks trail the overall series 1-10-1. USC hasn’t ever topped Auburn in SEC play and got its lone win in 1933.
Kickoff is noon in Williams-Brice. The game will be on ESPN. The Tigers are are favored by 3 1/2 points.
2020 UNIFORM COMBOS
▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets
▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets
▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019
▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets
▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets
▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets
▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets
▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets
UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018
▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet
▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
