The correction that opened the way for South Carolina’s biggest play of the season

Eric Douglas accepted the blame, but in a strange sort of way, it meant he got a little of the credit too.

The starting center for the South Carolina football team’s offensive line admitted Tuesday the he flubbed a call early in the second half against Vanderbilt. The next time the play was called, he did not.

“I’m going to be real, Kevin (Harris) probably should’ve had two 80-yard touchdown runs,” Douglas said. “First time I kind of made the wrong call. But it’s all about adjustments.”

The play that sent Harris, South Carolina’s top tailback, 88 yards appeared to be a lead draw play. The Gamecocks only ran that one time before in the half, going for a minimal gain.

On a lead draw, offensive linemen, most importantly the tackles, set as if they’re pass blocking. Then the back gets the ball and at some point the interior linemen suddenly turn the tables and switch to run blocking, as fullback Adam Prentice leads the way up into the fold. The play came with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who added some pro-style flavor to the Gamecocks attack.

On the first attempt to run it, it didn’t appear that the interior linemen ever fully got into their guys. But more importantly, a free linebacker in the middle came up to make the play.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp explained the issue was a simple and correctable one.

“It was ID’ed on the headset immediately,” Muschamp said. “By coach (Mike) Bobo in the box and coach (Eric) Wolford and coach (Des) Kitchens on the sideline. We had ID’ed the (linebacker) wrong and we needed to change the ID based on the front that they were playing which was a little different than what we had prepared for.”

When the team identifies the Mike, the middle linebacker, that sets the blocking responsibilities for everyone up front.

When they ran the play a second time, it certainly looked like everyone had their assignments on point. The left tackle, left guard and right tackle drew their men up field, while the other two linemen double-teamed the nose tackle. Douglas slipped off the double to get one linebacker and Prentice stepped into the hole and locked up the other one.

That left Harris and the safety, who jumped badly into the wrong gap, sending the burly Gamecocks runner out the gate.

The run was tied for the longest play in college football this season and is the longest play for a Gamecock since Deebo Samuel went 89 yards on a slant against Florida in 2018.

“The second time we got it right and the rest is history,” Douglas said. “Once everybody gets in the right position, good things happen.”

