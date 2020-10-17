What Auburn said about Bo Nix, Jaycee Horn and Saturday’s loss to the Gamecocks

For the second straight week, Auburn’s offense didn’t have problems moving the ball.

The Tigers gained 446 yards last week in the win over Arkansas. On Saturday they gained 481 yards, almost 200 more than South Carolina.

The difference between the two weeks? Auburn turned it over three times against the Gamecocks in the 30-22 loss. The turnovers led to three South Carolina touchdowns, and USC defeated the Tigers for the first time since 1933.

Both teams are 2-2.

“Stat sheet looks pretty good. We just didn’t get it done on the scoreboard,” Auburn coach Gus Malzhan said. “The offense is a work in progress. I feel like we have a chance to have a good offense. There were some good things. We got in rhythm at times. ... I think this offense has potential. We’ve got six games left.”

On Jaycee Horn, Bo Nix interceptions

Two of those turnovers Saturday came at the hands of South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn. The junior was a menace to Bo Nix and the Tigers’ passing game.

Horn finished with two interceptions, two tackles and four pass break-ups, including one that Jaylin Dickerson plucked out of the air for an interception. Auburn targeted him eight times, but he allowed just two catches and forced five incompletions, according to Pro Football Focus.

“We knew he was a good corner and I think he had a good game.” Malzhan said.

Some frustration on Auburn's sidelines after that last offensive possession. Chad Morris trying to be the mediator between Bo Nix and Seth Williams.pic.twitter.com/ve1NWgRoVv — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 17, 2020

Bo Nix, Seth Williams argument?

Nix finished with 272 yards on 24-of-47 passing and a TD but seemed to get frustrated at times on the sidelines. The ESPN broadcast showed Nix and receiver Seth Williams arguing at one point in the third quarter.

Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris tried to calm Nix down but he still was frustrated.

“People want to win. It’s a competition. It happens. Seth’s trying to tell Bo something about what the DBs are doing, and Bo is trying to tell him what he saw,” Auburn receiver Eli Stove said. “They love each other. They just want to win.

“He didn’t go to the sideline and pout and all that stuff. He was making sure everybody was locked in and trying to do everything the right way. ... It just didn’t turn out right.”

Malzhan wasn’t sure what caused the argument between Nix and Williams and pointed out that two usually have a good feel for each other. He said they will go watch the game film and try to correct things moving forward.

Auburn travels to Ole Miss next week.

“We got to be big boys, man up and put it behind us,” Malzhan said.