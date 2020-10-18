Deion Sanders a proud dad after Shilo shines in Gamecocks win

Shilo Sanders’ best play Saturday might have come with the camera hardly able to see him.

On the second-to-last play of South Carolina football’s upset of No. 15 Auburn, most of the Gamecocks defense had slid to the offensive left side of the field as Tigers quarterback Bo Nix spun and scrambled. But as he broke contain, he suddenly had a wide lane on the left side, maybe enough to get a first down or more if the defense could close.

But close Sanders did, racing from the far hash mark on the goal line to meet and upend Nix at the Gamecocks’ 12. The Gamecocks got the stop and win a play later.

Sanders’ play overall in his first career start got him praise from a pretty lofty source, his father. Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer with the Falcons, Cowboys and 49ers, posted on Instagram and Twitter about his son.

Shilo Sanders got the start over veteran Jaylin Dickerson as the Gamecocks were without two defensive backs, Israel Mukuamu and Cam Smith.

He came into the game with a total of 12 career tackles, six in the previous week’s game against Vanderbilt. He also made a few nice plays.

This is good stuff from Shilo Sanders: pic.twitter.com/Ov1XCr9t37 — Chris Clark (@GCChrisClark) October 18, 2020

Shilo Sanders came to Columbia as a three-star recruit, and played sparingly as a true freshman despite the team being thin at safety. His father just took over at Jackson State after a stint as a high school coach.