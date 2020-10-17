South Carolina vs Auburn live updates: Gamecocks capitalize on Tigers’ turnover

The State’s Greg Hadley is inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Auburn. The game kicks off at noon on ESPN. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Harris TD: Auburn 9, South Carolina 7

After a huge interception by Jaycee Horn, USC took advantage of great field position. Kevin Harris, who had a 78-yard touchdown run negated by a holding call in the first quarter, scored his fifth touchdown of the year with 12:58 left in the second quarter.

Horn gets first interception

Jaycee Horn has been South Carolina’s top defensive back the last three years but has yet to have an interception.

That changed Saturday when Horn picked off Auburn’s Bo Nix at the Tigers’ 29 in the second quarter.

Stove TD: Auburn 9, South Carolina 0

Bo Nix continues to sizzle, spreading the ball around to six different receivers and completing eight of 14 passes. He connected with receiver Eli Stove twice on the seven-play drive, finding him over the middle for the game’s first touchdown. A two-point attempt out of the wildcat was unsuccessful.

Carlson FG: Auburn 3, South Carolina 0

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed five of nine passes in the Tigers’ first drive, but the USC defense managed to hold Auburn to a field goal.

The Tigers converted a pair of third downs. USC allowed just one third-down conversion last week against Vanderbilt.

Offensive line changes

The Gamecocks will have a starter on the offensive line on Saturday.

Junior college transfer Jazston Turnetine will start at left tackle for the Gamecocks while Dylan Wonnum moves to right tackle. Wonnum started the first three games at left tackle.

Two injured Gamecocks likely back. What about Mukuamu?

Senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas, who unexpectedly missed last week’s game against Vanderbilt for undisclosed reasons, was back in warmups with the rest of the Gamecock D-line unit. Sophomore linebacker Jahmar Brown, who has missed the first three games of the season with a knee injury, was also out in warmups jogging around. Defensive back Israel Mukuamu, who has battled a groin issue, was jogging around in warmups. Gamecock radio play-by-play voice Todd Ellis, however, suggested that Mukuamu is unlikely to play today. If Mukuamu can’t go, John Dixon would get the start for the Gamecocks, Will Muschamp told Ellis.

Final USC-Auburn betting line, predictions

Auburn started out as a 3-point favorite in the game being played at the home of the Gamecocks. The line was still 3 points on Saturday but dipped to 2.5 points at BetMGM. The over-under is 51.5 points.

College analysts from across the country made their predictions for the Auburn-USC game.

ESPN College Gameday - Derrick Henry (South Carolina) Desmond Howard (South Carolina), David Pollack (South Carolina), Kirk Herbstreit (South Carolina), Lee Corso (South Carolina)

SEC Nation - Tim Tebow (Auburn); Roman Harper (South Carolina); Jordan Rogers (South Carolina)

Homecoming for Auburn assistant coach

Saturday’s game will be a homecoming for Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams.

Williams is a Columbia native and former standout at Spring Valley High School before signing to play at Auburn. He played at Auburn at 2001-05 and has had two stints as an assistant for the Tigers with the last starting in 2014.

Gamecocks uniform combo today vs Auburn

South Carolina’s look today against Auburn is garnet-heavy. The Gamecocks’ uniform combo for Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium: garnet jersey, a black helmet and garnet pants.