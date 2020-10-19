Two Gamecocks earn SEC Player of the Week honors, including a freshman

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates his second interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

That Jaycee Horn was going to be named SEC defensive player of the week was obvious.

But another Gamecocks got some honors as well.

Freshman USC punter Kai Kroeger was named the league’s special teams player of the week after USC’s upset of Auburn. Horn had already been named national defensive player of the week after a dominant day that included his first two career interceptions.

Kroeger averaged 48.4 yards on his five punts, putting three inside the 20. He had been up and down in his first three games.

He’s replacing NFL punter Joseph Charlton and joined the team as a scholarship player this offseason.

Horn has been a star for the Gamecocks since he arrived on campus, playing multiple positions. As he rose to being a potential NFL player, the lack of a pick came up somewhat often, but his takeaways helped swing the Auburn game for USC.

He was targeted 11 times and allowed only four completions, breaking up four passes and making three tackles.