South Carolina reveals uniform combination for trip to Louisiana

South Carolina football is back on the road and sporting a new look against LSU.

The Gamecocks unveiled the uniform combination for Saturday’s trip to Death Valley in Baton Rouge. They’ll wear with black jerseys with white helmets and pants.

USC unveiled the look in a sand-filled Battle Armor video posted to social media Thursday.

The black uniforms are throwbacks to South Carolina’s 1980s teams and were introduced by Under Armor last season. They proved so popular that the team kept them as part of their regular rotation and adjusted the striping on their garnet and white uniforms to match.

Dating back to 2000, South Carolina has worn this white-black-white uniform combination 12 times, going 7-5 in those games. Most recently, the Gamecocks sported the look against Florida last season.

Heading into Saturday’s game, South Carolina is coming off an upset of Auburn to get to .500 for the first time since the middle of last year.

The Tigers are have struggled to 1-2, with the only win coming to Vanderbilt. They took a surprising upset against Mississippi State to open the season and then lost a shootout to a Missouri team projected to be one of the worst teams in the SEC.

The Gamecocks trail the overall series 2-19-1. The last win came in a 18-17 rainy slog in 1994.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. The game will be on ESPN. The Tigers are are favored by 6 points.

2020 UNIFORM COMBOS

▪ Auburn: garnet pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet