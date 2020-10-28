The State in Columbia SC Logo
South Carolina football schedules two-game series with familiar ACC opponent

South Carolina has scheduled two football games against N.C. State for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, the Gamecocks announced Wednesday.

The 2030 game will be in Columbia, with a return trip to Raleigh the next year.

The teams played each other in the 2017 opener, which the Gamecocks won 35-28 in Charlotte. That game, highlighted by an electric Deebo Samuel performance, helped launch USC to a 9-4 season.

South Carolina won the previous two meetings 34-0 in 2008 (the Tommy Beecher game) and 7-3 in 2009. Before that, N.C. State won four in a row in the series, with the last win being a 10-0 victory against a 1999 USC team that went 0-11.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 28-26-4. The former ACC foes met every year from 1968 to 1991.

These are the second non-conference games scheduled for the 2030 and 2031 seasons alongside the annual Clemson games. South Carolina has a home-and-home ACC series with Miami (2026, 2027) and Virginia Tech (2034, 2035) and a neutral-site game against North Carolina in 2023.

Future USC non-conference opponents (plus rotating SEC opponent)

2021

Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11 East Carolina

Oct. 2 Troy

Nov. 27 Clemson

(Auburn)

2022

Sept. 3 - Georgia State

Sept. 24 Charlotte

Nov. 9 - Wofford

Nov. 26 - at Clemson

(At Arkansas)

2023

Sept. 2 vs North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC)

Sept. 9 Furman

Nov. 4 Liberty

Nov. 25 Clemson

(Mississippi State)

2024

Sept. 21 Akron

Nov. 30 at Clemson

(At Alabama)

2025

Sept. 20 at Appalachian State

Nov. 29 Clemson

(Ole Miss)

2026

Sept. 5 Miami

Nov. 28 at Clemson

2027

Sept. 11 at Miami

Nov. 27 at Clemson

TBA - App. State

2030

Sept 14 N.C. State

2031

Aug 30 at N.C. State

2034

Sept 16. Virginia Tech

2035

Sept 15. at Virginia Tech

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
