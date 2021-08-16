‘Safety is our top priority’ at returning South Carolina State Fair, officials say

The South Carolina State Fair is returning to its traditional form this fall after being turned into a drive-thru event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the state fair will be held from Oct. 13-24. On Monday organizers shared plans for the event.

State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith was joined at a news conference by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, among others, as they discussed hosting a “fun, enjoyable and safe event.” Some of the new features, exhibits, and food at this year’s state fair were also highlighted.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across South Carolina, fair organizers said the return to an in-person event will not come at the expense of safety.

The South Carolina State Fair is scheduled to return in October. Submitted Flock and Rally

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fair officials said they’re committed to following the latest COVID-19 health guidelines and ensuring a safe event.

“For more than 150 years, the South Carolina State Fair has brought families and friends together to create lifelong memories,” Smith said in a news release. “As always, safety is our top priority, and we’ve taken extra precautions this year, including increased health and safety measures and a new mandatory clear bag policy.”

The state fair is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations and strategies to prevent and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and maintain healthy business operations, according to the release.

This year, the S.C. State Fair will follow the latest CDC, state and local mask guidelines, have increased hand sanitation stations, offer limited contact payment options, provide increased cleaning protocols and display hygiene signage throughout the fairgrounds.

“The health of our guests is of the upmost importance, and we ask that each guest does their part by following our latest event policies,” Smith said. “We strongly encourage all fairgoers to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present, and state fair officials ask that fairgoers help protect themselves and others by following the event’s safety protocols — as well as state and local public health recommendations and mandates. Visit SCStateFair.org for the latest COVID-19 precautions and policies.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.