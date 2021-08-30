Gamecocks will make a bowl in Beamer Year 1, one ESPN analyst says

South Carolina could make it to a bowl game in Shane Beamer’s first year — at least that’s what one ESPN analyst believes.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura projected South Carolina to face Louisville to the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, held on Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida. Mark Schlabach, an ESPN analyst who made predictions along with Bonagura, did not project South Carolina to play in a bowl in 2021.

Because of the NCAA’s decision to waive bowl eligibility requirements in 2020, the Gamecocks were invited to play UAB in last year’s Gasparilla Bowl despite a 2-8 record. South Carolina did not end up playing the game, however, due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

The Gamecocks last appeared in a bowl at the conclusion of the 2018 season, a 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the Gamecocks’ 2021 schedule the 11th toughest of all 130 FBS teams, according to his SP+ model. The rating is “measured by projecting the average win percentage an average top-5 team would produce.” According to Connelly’s measurement, South Carolina has the fourth-strongest schedule in the SEC, behind Arkansas, Auburn and LSU.

The Gamecocks will kick off their season this Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium at 7 p.m. against Eastern Illinois.

SEC Bowl Projections, including College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Georgia

CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

CFP Semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Bonagura: South Carolina vs. Louisville

