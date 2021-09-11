Live updates from East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as Gamecocks battle Pirates

South Carolina and East Carolina kick off at noon (ESPN2) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C. cliddy@newsobserver.com

South Carolina travels to Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday to face the East Carolina Pirates. The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna are at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The game kicks off at noon on ESPN2. Below are the score and latest updates.

When does South Carolina football kick off today?

Who: South Carolina (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (0-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: South Carolina vs ECU via ESPN

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirus 134/XM 190