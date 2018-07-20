Deebo, Deebo, Deebo. Samuel named first-team All-SEC at three spots

South Carolina has three spots on the All-SEC preseason first-team released by the conference Friday morning, and all three belong to senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel was named the league’s first-team return specialist and all-around player along with being named a first-team wide receiver.

Guard Zack Bailey is the only other Gamecock represented on the offense. He has a spot on the third-team offensive line.

Punter Joseph Charlton was named to the second-team.

The team was voted on this week by media members covering the league at SEC Media Days, and those folks predicted the Gamecocks to finish second in the SEC East behind Georgia.

OFFENSE

First-Team





QB Drew Lock, Missouri

RB Damien Harris, Alabama

RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL Martez Ivey, Florida

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Second-Team





QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn





RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M





WR Terry Godwin, Georgia

WR Ryan Davis, Auburn

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia





OL Lester Cotton, Alabama

OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

Third-Team





*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State





*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama





WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn





C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

First-Team





DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama





DL Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

LB Devin White, LSU

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB Greedy Williams, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Second-Team

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia





DL Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky





DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

DB Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB CJ Henderson, Florida

Third-Team

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama





LB David Reese, Florida

LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

DB Marco Wilson, Florida

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

First-Team





P Corey Fatony, Missouri





PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second-Team

P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina





PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia

AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Third-Team

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida