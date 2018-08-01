Gamecocks plan to boost revenue, recruiting in vacated Williams-Brice space

The area that soon will be vacated by South Carolina’s football coaches will be re-purposed for fan amenities, Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner said Wednesday.
“We’ll try to occupy the space to accommodate our fan base and improve the fan experience,” Tanner said. “In premium areas, you can certainly have alcohol but also televisions. We will take that space and retrofit it.”
The team’s football coaches are scheduled to move out of the Floyd Football Building when USC’s new football operations building is complete at the end of the year. The three-story Floyd Building sits on the north end of Williams-Brice Stadium.
“There are some things moving forward in the stadium that will create some revenue for us,” head coach Will Muschamp said.
The changes won’t be made until the 2019 season at the earliest. The space will be available once the football team moves into its $50 million football operations building, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
As for the rest of the stadium space currently used by the football team, it will remain in the hands of the football program in some capacity. The current football weight room and meeting space on the south side of the stadium will be retrofitted to house an improved game day recruiting area, Tanner said. The current football training room still will be used by the football team as a game day training area and the current football locker room will remain for game day.
