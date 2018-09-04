The latest on D.J. Wonnum injury as Georgia game nears

South Carolina junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who led the Gamecocks in sacks a year ago, could return to practice Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Georgia.

When asked Tuesday if he expected Wonnum to play against the Bulldogs, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said, “Sure.”

Muschamp was optimistic on Saturday evening and Sunday that Wonnum’s injury wasn’t serious and that he would be able to play against the Bulldogs. Wonnum, who had six sacks a year ago, had three tackles against the Chanticleers before being injured in the third quarter. Wonnum had nine tackles against Georgia last year.

Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins is doubtful. Tight end K.C. Crosby and running back Mon Denson will play.