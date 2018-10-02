What’s left on the Gamecocks’ football schedule? A closer look

The status of South Carolina’s record in coach Will Muschamp’s third season was thrown into question with Saturday’s discouraging 24-10 loss to Kentucky, now ranked No. 13.
The Gamecocks are 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, and it remains to be seen how this season is remembered and how the fan base feels about Muschamp heading into Year 4. (Yes, there will be a Year 4. If you’re thinking otherwise, you’re wasting your energy.)
There are at least seven games left, although with every loss, the likelihood that South Carolina reschedules a game to replace the canceled Marshall game increases. Let’s take a look at how those games look given the Gamecocks’ current condition.
Saturday, Missouri (3-1 overall, 0-1 SEC)
The Tigers can score points, and South Carolina’s secondary was having communication issues even before J.T. Ibe (knee) and Jamyest Williams (shoulder) got hurt. Suddenly, this is an uh-oh game. The Gamecocks offense needs to figure things out fast.
Oct. 13, Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1)
The Aggies have lost only to Clemson and Alabama, and they look more formidable in coach Jimbo Fisher’s first year than most anybody thought they would. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is going to be a problem for the USC defense.
Oct. 27, Tennessee (2-3, 0-2)
The Volunteers are terrible. This still looks like a very winnable game for South Carolina.
Nov. 3, at Ole Miss (3-2, 0-2)
The Rebels can score, but their defense is the cure for what ails almost any offense. South Carolina would be better off if Ole Miss was on the schedule this week because the USC offense could use a little confidence.
Nov. 10, at Florida (4-1, 2-1)
The now-ranked Gators are riding high after beating Mississippi State. Florida is sixth in the SEC in scoring with 35.8 points per game. The Gators have to play LSU and Georgia before this game, which should take some steam out of their sails, but if they arrive to this date with confidence, South Carolina will be in for a game.
Nov. 17, Chattanooga (4-1, 2-1 Southern Conference)
This is a win. Moving on.
Nov. 24, at Clemson (5-0, 2-0 SEC)
The complexion of this game hasn’t changed much. The Tigers almost certainly will have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back for this game and remain a step ahead of South Carolina.
